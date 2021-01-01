Cairn LED Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (139970-1002)

The Cairn LED Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge, though itself being an interior lighting piece, pays homage to stone sculptures, using thick glass poured into perceptively smooth sections to allow for a chic focal point in interior home lighting dÃ©cor. The pieces shade and diffuser are interconnecting steel â€œstonesâ€ and glass â€œstonesâ€ which are supported by a thin cable to give the impression of a suspended art piece. Utilizes an incandescent bulb (not included) for warm, ambient lighting. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Disc. Color: Matte. Finish: Dark Smoke, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting