Cairn LED Large Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Polished - Finish: Polished - (139973-1009)

The Cairn LED Large Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is an interior lighting piece that utilizes a profile thats reminiscent of artistic stone sculptures. Utilizing both glass and steel to create the characteristic “stones”, the fixture takes on an uneven and chic form factor that allows it ideal placement in areas like kitchens, dining spaces, and wet bars. The piece is suspended from a thin cable to give the illusion of suspension in midair while incandescent lamping provides the warm lighting. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Polished. Finish: Sterling, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting