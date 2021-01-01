Cairn LED Large Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Polished - Finish: Polished - (139973-1009)

The Cairn LED Large Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is an interior lighting piece that utilizes a profile thats reminiscent of artistic stone sculptures. Utilizing both glass and steel to create the characteristic â€œstonesâ€, the fixture takes on an uneven and chic form factor that allows it ideal placement in areas like kitchens, dining spaces, and wet bars. The piece is suspended from a thin cable to give the illusion of suspension in midair while incandescent lamping provides the warm lighting. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Polished. Finish: Sterling, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting