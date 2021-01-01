Regency Cain Mahogany Round 48 in. Breakroom Table, Brown

Whether you're planning a lounge, caf, library, breakroom or restaurant, let the Cain Collection take you there. These versatile tables are at home in stylish caf or coffee shop settings as well as lunch rooms. This 48 in. round table is constructed of a thermal fused melamine laminate tabletop that is 1 in. thick and finished with a black T-Mold edge band. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant and wipe clean easily. The stylish X-Base is constructed of a tubular steel post and solid steel X-Base. Hidden adjustable glides keep the tabletop level and are easy to adjust. Color: Mahogany.