This Caiden Wall Mounted Magazine Rack supplies convenient storage and organization of a variety of literature. The single full front pocket easily displays a range of literature or documents while taking up minimal space, making it great for small workspaces. Constructed of durable, commercial-grade steel mesh for long-lasting durability and topped with a black powder coat finish for chip and scratch resistance. Mounting hardware is included to easily hang on the wall and save valuable floor space. The sleek design of this literature organizer matches all products from this collection to help easily create a cohesive, professional working environment.