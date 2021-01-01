Caiaphas 31.9" Wide Manual Standard Recliner

This manual recliner has a comfortable seat cushion and deeply upholstered backrest. You can enjoy extremely relaxed when it surrounded you. Whether you are reading a book, watching TV, or sleeping, you can adjust appropriate angles for the best experience. And the cup holder is convenient for your drink. This modern recliner is suitable for a variety of decoration types, you can collocate with your livingroom casually. Fabric: Brown 100% Polyester