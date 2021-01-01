From kichler
Kichler Cahoon Anvil Iron Transitional Etched Glass Square Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 43775AVI
This rustic 1 light convertible pendant/semi-flush ceiling light from the Cahoon collection incorporates natural materials and colors to create a subtle and beautiful aesthetic. The Anvil Iron finish coupled with Distressed Antique Grey accents are the perfect compliment to the beige linen shades. Kichler Cahoon Anvil Iron Transitional Etched Glass Square Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 43775AVI