Uolfin Gold Cage Pendant Light, Modern 4-Light Gold Geometric Dining Room Chandelier with Candle Style

The modern minimalist gold pendant light fixture by Uolfin is full of sleek stylish and elegance, which is a preference of young people. Featuring a geometric cage and four candle-style lights, this geometric pendant light makes a perfect combination of modern gold and pure white, bringing modern elegant flair to your spaces. Being used individually or in groups of 2 for kitchen island, dining room, living room, foyer/entryway, laundry, and more will definitely update your transitional decor. Adaptable for sloped/slanted ceilings with round canopy and adjustable hanging chain. Also dimmable working with a dimmer switch, sold separately.