From child craft
Child Craft Cafe Table and Chairs - Matte White
The Forever Eclectic Café Table and Chairs set is ideal for your child's activity table, snack time, tea parties, homeschooling, homework, arts, crafts and more. This wooden table and 2 chair-set has a traditional styling to fit with any bedroom, playroom, living room or kitchen decor. The Shaker inspired, slightly two-sided taper on the table legs and simple line detailing on the chair backs add a contemporary touch to a classic design. The two chairs are 15” inch high, the perfect size for your growing child. Rmended ages 3-6 years. Forever Eclectic is a brand of Child Craft.