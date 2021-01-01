Elegance, sophistication, and grace are just a few words that define the radiant rugs found within the flawless Caesar collection by Surya. Hand Tufted in 100 percent wool, the timelessness found within each of these perfect pieces embodies a classic charm that has been revered for generations, and that will truly emanate a sense of warmth from room to room within any home decor. Surya Caesar 2 x 3 Wool Khaki Indoor Medallion Oriental Area Rug in Off-White | CAE1152-23