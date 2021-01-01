Cadhla 1 - Drawer Nightstand

Whether you’re looking to keep things quaint and country or simply organize your home, this one-drawer farmhouse nightstand will satisfy your design desires. The single top drawer with a cup handle features telescoping metal drawer glides for a smooth push and pull track for convenient closed storage. The lower slat style shelf creates open storage while infusing farmhouse style. Use this accent table in the living room or home office for some sneaky storage. Pair with the matching entry table to make a complete set in your home. Color: Barnwood