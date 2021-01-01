From american standard
American Standard Cadet 3 Bone Elongated Chair Height 2-Piece WaterSense Toilet 12-in Rough-In Size (ADA Compliant) in Brown | 270AA101.021
Advertisement
The Cadet 3 elongated toilet from American Standard is part of the coordinated Cadet Suite, with an emphasis on excellence. This low-flow toilet flushes at a rate of 1.28 gallons per flush, using 20% less water than a standard 1.6 gpf toilet. A taller Right Height design with a 16-1/2” rim height creates an ADA compliant toilet that’s easier for all to use. A permanent EverClean surface and PowerWash rim help to keep the bowl cleaner, longer. American Standard Cadet 3 Bone Elongated Chair Height 2-Piece WaterSense Toilet 12-in Rough-In Size (ADA Compliant) in Brown | 270AA101.021