Cadence Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Matte - (187420-1109)

The Cadence Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is a bold yet delicate orb. Hand-forged steel is given a soft curvature and used to encircle the glass and light source. The four different glass option transform the aesthetic of the fixture from contemporary to industrial. Gives ambient and direct downlight ideal for over kitchen counters or islands, living rooms, and dining rooms. This pendant includes an adjustable cable, stem, canopy kit and is slope ceiling adjustable to 45 degrees. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: Silver. Finish: Burnished Steel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting