Baxton Studio Cadence Modern and Contemporary Greyish Beige Fabric Button-Tufted King Size Winged Headboard

Complete the look of your sleep space with a touch of classic, textured style with the Cadence fabric upholstered headboard. Constructed of solid rubberwood frame and plywood for long-lasting strength and structural support, the headboard is built to last. Soft polyester fabric over the foam filled headboard offering a soft finish for plush and comfortable style. Featuring button tufting detailing and curved wings that follow down to base, the Cadence frames your sleep space in classic, upholstered style without renewing your existing bed set-up. Made in Malaysia, this full size headboard requires assembly.