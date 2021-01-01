Bloem Caddy Round 16 in. Black Plastic Plant Stand Caddy with Wheels (2-Pack)

CADDY COLLECTION by Bloem: Protect your floors, deck and carpets from damage with this heavy-duty Bloem plant caddy saucer stand. Tough and durable, you can use the dolly indoors as well as outdoors to easily move big, heavy planters. This gardening accessory is made of all-weather polypropylene plastic and UV resistant, allowing years of functionality and reliable use. Available in multiple sizes and colors and designed for maximum utility, this plant stand improves drainage and is a must-have gardening accessory for moving large pots and planters. The caster wheels swivel in all directions, making it easy to glide across floors or deck even when a large Christmas tree is inside. Saucer holds access water and protects decks, patios and floors from water stains.