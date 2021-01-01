From latitude run
Cadarrah Full Convertible Sofa
This Cadarrah Convertible Sofa effortlessly transitions from sofa to versatile lounger and sleeper. Sleek and additional storage space conveniently located by lifting the bottom cushion. Supported by sturdy all natural hardwood frame, designed for everyday use. Relax in a delicate mixture of rich foam and plush polyester fill. Whether enjoyed as a sofa, lounger, or sleeper it's ideal for relaxing or entertaining. Upholstery Color: Gray