Cadaques Two Seat Sofa by Santa & Cole - Color: Grey (CAD21-332)

The Cadaques Two Seat Sofa by Santa & Cole has an uncommon height and depth that surprisingly draws you into comfort immediately. This Two Seater Sofa features beech wood legs with a wenge finish, has a variety of upholstery to choose from and offers a sense of wellbeing by maintaining your composure. Suitable in any modern room, this sofa is perfect whether it's an office space, living room or bedroom. Santa & Cole has been creating lighting and furniture from Barcelona since 1985. Their modern, urban designs are versatile and add style to homes and workplaces. With selections like the warm, stainless steel and linen Royal Floor Lamp and the delicate, floating Nimba LED Suspension Light, their creations are well-made with a focus on quality design. Color: Grey.