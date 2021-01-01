From retro sun tees
Retro sun tees Cactus Summer Nature Garden Green Flower Foliage Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Amazing gardening house plant succulent present for adults, kids, men, women, dads, moms, grandpa and grandma, him and her. A great gift tee idea for Christmas, a birthday, an anniversary, valentines, thanksgiving or any other present giving occasion. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only