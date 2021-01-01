The cactus succulent artificial plant features several thick cacti that have an abundance of spines on their surfaces. Emerging from the glazed white vase filled with faux river rocks, this ornament is perfect for desks or side tables that need a stylish desert accent. At only 10 inches tall, you can also use it to dress up a shelf space next to your favorite vintage books or figurines for a classic finish. | Nearly Natural Cactus Succulent Artificial Plant in Glazed White Vase 11" Silk Plant, Faux Plant, Fake Plant