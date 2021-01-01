From send flowers
Cactus Plant
Advertisement
This signature blooming red cactus plant is a lovely way to wish your recipient happiness and joy. Beautifully presented in a terra-cotta container with a saucer, the flowering planter makes a delightful and lasting gift to celebrate any holiday or occasion. A red satin ribbon completes the festive look. For the holidays, it's also popular to send a cactus to a friend, family member, or loved ones. These hand delivered plants come with a message card. Details: Cactus Plant Terra Cotta Pot with Saucer Red Satin Ribbon