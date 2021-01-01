From cool cactus cactaceae s
Cool Cactus Cactaceae s Cactus King Skull Cacti Lover Succulent Plant Gardener Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Graphic says "Cactus King" and shows a skull skeleton with cactus plants. Awesome for cacti lover who loves Cactaceae green plants. Ideal for gardener who not a hugger and hate hugging or people who loves sarcasm and open for hugs. This cool anti hug cactus flower Design influences an awesome occasion for gardening and cactus costume party. Awesome for arizona and southwest desert travelers and saguaro cactus lover who loves green plants. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only