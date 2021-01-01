Cache I Gray Sleeper Ottoman

Part of Cache I Collection from Emerald HomeTufted buttonGray finishUpholstered in 100% PolyesterPull out Twin gel mattressPadded top18lb foam density.A linen look and button tufting with stitching detail come together to create the stylish Cache ottoman. Perfect as a bench at the foot of your bed, an ottoman for your sectional, or extra seating in your studio apartment, it has the hidden feature of a twin size sleeper for ultimate convenience. The sleeper is sure to provide a great night's sleep-it features a Cool Jewel gel memory foam mattress for the lush comfort of memory foam without overheating your guest. Make the most of your space, in a fashionable and functional way, with Cache