Cache 2 Door Accent Cabinet

Add valuable storage and a fun pop of color anywhere in your home with the Novogratz Cache 2 Door Metal Locker Accent Cabinet. Made of powder-coated metal, the finish adds a fun twist to your storage solution. The metal can easily be cleaned with a damp cloth so you can store anything from cleaning supplies to extra throws and board games. The 2 shelves provide plenty of space for storage no matter where you need it. The Cabinet ships flat to your door and requires assembly upon opening. Two adults are recommended to assemble. Once assembled, the Cabinet measures to be 25.2” H x 39.37” W x 15.75” D. Color: Blue