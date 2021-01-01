From manhattan comfort
Manhattan Comfort Cabrini Modern 3 Drawer Half Floating Entertainment Center, 71.25", White
Make Your Living Room Look Luxurious with the Cabrini 71. 25 Half Floating Entertainment Center by Manhattan Comfort, Sporting a Floating Design and a Beautiful Contemporary Look in a Gorgeous White Gloss Finish. Measures 71. 25" inches L x 16. 53" inches W x 14. 96" inches H and Weighs 115. 87 lbs. Requires Minor Assembly. Crafted from Durable MDP. Three Open Shelves with Grommets for Wire Management. Have Space for Your TV Box and Game Consoles. Fits Up to 65-Inch TVs. Perfect for the Living Room and the Bedroom.