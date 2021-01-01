From home essence
Home Essence Cabrillo Bed in a Bag Comforter Bedding Set, Gray, California King, Blue, Full
Advertisement
Home Essence Cabrillo Complete Coverlet and Sheet Set:Twin set includes: 1 coverlet (68" x 86"), 1 standard sham (20" x 26"), 1 flat sheet (66" x 96"), 1 fitted sheet (39" x 75" + 12"), 1 pillowcase (20" x 30"), 1 decorative pillow (12" x 18")Full set includes: 1 coverlet (78" x 86"), 2 standard shams (20" x 26"), 1 flat sheet (81" x 96"), 1 fitted sheet (54" x 75" + 14"), 2 pillowcases (20" x 30"), 1 decorative pillow (12" x 18")Queen set includes: 1 coverlet (90" x 90"), 2 standard shams (20" x 26"), 1 flat sheet (90" x 102"), 1 fitted sheet (60" x 80" + 14"), 2 pillowcases (20" x 30"), 1 decorative pillow (12" x 18")King set includes: 1 coverlet (104" x 92"), 2 king shams (20" x 36"), 1 flat sheet (108" x 102"), 1 fitted sheet: (78" x 80" + 14"), 2 pillowcases (20" x 40"), 1 decorative pillow (12" x 18")Cal king set includes: 1 coverlet (104" x 92"), 2 king shams (20" x 36"), 1 flat sheet (108" x 102"), 1 fitted sheet (72" x 84" + 14"), 2 pillowcases (20" x 40"), 1 decorative pillow (12" x 18")Coverlet/sham: 85gsm microfiber, printed, solid reverse, 240gsm 90 percent cotton, 10 percent other fiber fillingSheets: 180-thread countcotton, printedPillow: polyester cover and polyester fillingSketchy circle printCotton sheetsFitted sheet fits mattress up to 14” mattressFeatures an anti-microbial treatment that helps reduce the growth of odor causing bacteria and keeps fabric lasting longerOeko-Tex Certified, includes no harmful substances or chemicals (# 11-44181)Machine washable