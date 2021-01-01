Cabral 9 Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushion

Create a compelling and cohesive aesthetic in your arrangement with this nine-piece sectional set, which includes seven seats and two coffee tables. Wrapped in resin wicker for some visual texture, each piece is weather resistant, making it the perfect pick for your outdoor ensemble. Clean lines allow this set to work well in any contemporary setting, while the included water-resistant cushions offer an inviting feel. Plus, neutral hues allow it to blend with a variety of color schemes. Frame Color / Cushion Color: Gray Frame / Silver Cushion