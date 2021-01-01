Bush Furniture Cabot Lateral File Cabinet in Harvest Cherry

The Bush Furniture Cabot Lateral File Cabinet is a great option to organize important documents in your home office. When used next to the Cabot Corner Desk or L Shaped Desk (sold separately), the 2 drawer File Cabinet serves as an extension to your work surface as they match in height. Featuring two spacious drawers, the Lateral File Cabinet is crafted to hold both letter and legal size files with ease. Each drawer is fitted with Chrome-finished handles and full-extension ball bearing slides that help with easy reach to the back with a smooth open and close. Quality construction meets ANSI/SOHO test standards for safety and performance. Available in Espresso Oak, Harvest Cherry and Heather Gray, the filing cabinet provides a simple, elegant and timeless appearance. See the full collection for coordinating items, all backed by the Bush Furniture 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty.