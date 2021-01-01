Cabo Large Woven Pendant Light

Natural rope weaves a large pendant light with a touch of the tropics. Brown rope loops in a zigzag pattern over a neutral metal frame the classic angles of a farmhouse shade. The chunky fiber and loose weave allow light to filter through, creating bright and diffuse illumination. Show off your favorite display-worthy bulb, or choose an understated light bulb to keep the focus on the natural material and modern organic shade. Our large Cabo woven pendant light is a Crate and Barrel exclusive. Lampakanai rope and metal 108" black cord 6"dia black-finished iron ceiling plate Hardwire (professional installation recommended) Accommodates one incandescent bulb up to 60W or energy-efficient equivalent (not included) Made in The Philippines