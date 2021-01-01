From emser tile
EMSER TILE Cabo Beach Matte 17.24 in. x 17.24 in. Ceramic Floor and Wall Tile (16.56 sq. ft. / case)
Cabo recreates the intricate and distinct characteristics of travertine, with a slight textured surface. Printed in a neutral color palette, Cabo can support vibrant colors incorporated into your new design space. Whether it be on floors, walls or shower, this versatile tile may be installed on most applications. Cabo is rated for residential and commercial use. Color: BEACH.