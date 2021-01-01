Cabo 2pk Aluminum Swivel Rocker Dining Chairs - Gray - Courtyard Casual

Spend countless hours in your outdoor space enjoying our most popular Cabo collection. With clean lines and timeless beauty this outdoor furniture rises to the top on the comfort scale. Made with extra wide aluminum which has been hand brushed for a weathered wood grain look and is low maintenance. Cushions are made of Sunbrella brand high performance fabric and filled with densified foam and a vertical fiber for outstanding comfort. The Cabo collection offers both seating and dining and several pieces to outfit your outdoor space. Easy to assemble and 1 Year Limited Manufacturer Warranty Pattern: Solid.