CableFlat Ethernet Cable Cat 6 Patch Cord PVC Jacket 32AWG Bare Copper Conductor White 75ft with Cable Clips 75ft White

Cat 6 cables are made of 100% bare copper wire. The connectors with gold-plated contacts, molded strain-relief and snagless molds resist corrosion, provide durability and ensure a secure connection. 32AWG bare copper conductors enhance cable performance and comply with UL 444 specifications for communications cables. 4 twisted pairs are separated by PE cross insulation. 8P8C RJ45 connector with gold-plated contacts. Flexible and durable cable with high bandwidth of up to 250 MHz guarantees high-speed data transfer, connectivity to computers and network components, such as routers, switch boxes, network printers, network attached storage (NAS) devices, VoIP phones, and PoE devices. There also have self-adhesive cable clips in the package that you can put the cable on the wall or wherever you want. It also avoids wall damage. Free replacement and unconditional 30-day full refund. All messages would be replied within 24 hours