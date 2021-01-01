Cable Zipper Cord Tube Organizer with Zip Tool 82 Feet Cable Management Sleeve Cover for Long Wire Runs 1 Inch Diameter Black

Cable Management Sleeve with zip tool included neatly organize and protect cables and cords. Cable Zipper has a flexible design and good resistance to oils and lubricants, acids and alkalis - suitable for use around plant and machinery Cable Zipper quickly and easily organizes cords 1. scissor cut length to required size - 2. insert cables in zip tool - 3. put zip tool in to length - 4. pull zip tool along length 5. See cables bundled in the Cable Zipper The cut-outs along the length enable the Zipper to bend in tight radii. The Cable Zipper is a popular solution for residential, industrial and commercial applications Zip tool included in pack and can be reused for other cable tubes or sleeves