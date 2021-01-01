From cable operators gift co.
Cable Operators Gift Co. Funny Cable Operator Job Title Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Design Shows the Text "Cable Operator Only Because Full-Time Multitasking Ninja Is Not an Actual Job Title". This Job Title Design Is the Perfect Gift Idea for Every Cable Operator or Driver. Perfect to Wear in Your Working Place & Show How You Love & Dedicated to Your Job. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only