Cable Modem with Voice CM500V For Xfinity by Comcast Internet Voice Supports Cable Plans Up to 300 Mbps 2 Phone lines DOCSIS 30 Black 16x4 w.

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible devices: Compatible devices: Microsoft Windows 7, 8, 10, Vista, XP, 2000, Mac OS, or other operating systems running a TCP/IP network Compatible browsers Microsoft Internet Explorer 5.0, Firefox 2.0, Safari 1.4, or Google Chrome 11.0 browsers or higher 16 downstream & 4 upstream channels providing efficient and reliable Internet access COMPATIBLE WITH XFINITY INTERNET & VOICE SERVICE: Certified by Comcast for Xfinity. NOT compatible with Verizon, AT & T, CenturyLink, DSL providers, DirecTV, DISH and non-Xfinity voice services. SAVE MONTHLY RENTAL FEES: Model CM500V replaces your cable modem saving you up to $168/yr in equipment rental fees. BUILT FOR FAST SPEED: Best for cable provider plans up to 300 Mbps speed. WORKS WITH ANY WiFi ROUTER: Connect any WiFi router to this modem's ethernet port to support all your wireless devices. ETHERNET CONNECTIO