Cable Management Sleeve Cord Management System for TVComputerHome Entertainment 40 inch Flexible Cable Sleeve Wrap Cover Organizer 2 Piece Beige

Set of 2, each 40' long. Flexible neoprene cable sleeve with zip-up solution manages and conceals cables while providing easy access. Fix your cable mess. Form-fitting neoprene stretchy material allows for multiple cables and flexibility (each sleeve can hold up to 8-10 cables). Could double the capacity when zip two sleeves together Easy to use, just gather cables together, wrap the sleeve around and zip-up, perfect for home and office use Ideal for keeping cords organized behind the TV entertainment system, computer monitor, etc. Pack of 2, each 40' long (1.2' diameter when zip-up)