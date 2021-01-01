Cable Management Box Organizer for Cords Power Strips or Surge Protectors Hide Loose Wires Behind TVs Home Office Computers Office Desks.

SMARTER ALL-PURPOSE CABLE MANAGEMENT This cable management tray with a lid helps hide away power strips, USB cables, surge protectors, TV and video game console games, adapters, and more for discrete home or office use. IMPROVE AESTHETICS AND REDUCE ACCIDENTS A home office and desk cable organizer can help prevent power strips or electrical equipment or cords from touching carpet or flooring which can reduce tripping or access by kids or pets for better safety. PRACTICAL AND SAFE STORAGE SPACE Our cord organizer features four accessible cable cutouts made with ABS fireproof material for better management behind desks, TVs, or entertainment systems. They even feature non-slip rubber feet for stability. CONVENIENT CHARGING STATION Along with hiding away cables or cords this box can be used for powering up small electronics, smartphones, cameras or mobile devices by simply running the cords out of the side and resting your items on top