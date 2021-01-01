Cable Extension Coupler for Coaxial Cables - 100 Pack - F81 (Male to Male) 3GHz Satellite, Cable TV, and Cable Internet Rated

Best Quality Guranteed. COUPLER PERFECT FOR: Male to Male connectors can easily connect the male ends of two coaxial cables to combine two cables and extend the overall length of RG6 coaxial cables. EASY TO USE: No cutting, splicing or tools required. Simply install and disassemble by hand CONVENIENTLY ACCOMMODATES F TYPE CONNECTOR PINS: RG58, RG59, FG6, and RG11 coaxial (750hm) cable with wall plates for indoor and outdoor use COMPATIBLE WITH: DIRECTV, Dish Network, Cable Internet Svc (including Comcast, Cox, Charter, Verizon Fios), WI-fi radios, wireless LAN Devices and off-air antenna systems MANUFACTURED FROM: High quality, weather resistant material with extremely low signal attenuation