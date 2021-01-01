From aerin
Cable Duo 8 Cable Pouch Black 636215
Best Quality Guranteed. Capacity: Cables, chargers, adapters, lavalier microphones and other small tools and accessories The Cable Duo is more than just a cable pouch; it's full-on organizer. The deep side fits chargers, mics and other larger accessories, and the shallow side keeps cables neatly organized and untangled with it's built-in elastic loops. Exterior Dimensions 8.75W X 8.25H X 2.75D in. (22 X 21 X 7 cm) Interior Dimensions 8.5W X 8H X 1.5D in. (22 X 20 X 4 cm)