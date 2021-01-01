Cable Cord Management Organizer 3 Spots Gray 3Pack Adhesive Wire Management Adhesive Hook Clips for USB Cords Charging Accessory Cables Mouse Cable.

Heavy-duty 3-slotted Cable Cord Management Organizer for 5mm USB cables for desktop, bedside and workspace tables. Sliding resistant and snuggly secures cable wires. Industrial-grade weight bearing capacity of 10lbs, empowering users to mount it even on the sides of desk. Flexible material construction allows for installation on curved surfaces. Grippy silicone-construction enables this cable organizer holder to secure cables snuggly, preventing them from slipping or dislodging when pulled. Strong yet residue-free adhesive allows the cable management clip to be installed in glass, wood, plastic or any surface without the fear of damage or residue upon removal. Oleophobic and dust-resistant surface create a firm grip on USB cables and wires, ensuring a tangle-free workspace for desktop and computer tables.