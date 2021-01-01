Cable Clips with Strong Self-Adhesive, Cord Organizer Cable Management Organizing Cords Wire for Car, Home and Office - 20 Pcs (Clear)

To achieve Maximum Adhesive Maximum Adhesive after 24 hours. Apply typically at 50-60 F (10-26 C). [WARNING: Lower temperature will affect adhesive]. Removal without damage The 3M 4950 VHB tape (the best tape) can be removed without destroying the surface. Small and compact, disassembly is easy and residue-free. Size Length 29mm/1.16inch, Width 11mm/0.45inch, Height 11mm/0.45inch (Pack of 20 Pcs). Suitable For Diameter 7 mm/0.27inch (maximum), size fits most wires. Lightweight and Solid With outstanding performance containing strength and toughness properties in extreme environments. Excellent performance while retaining strength and toughness properties in extreme environments. Multi-purpose cables clips For its home, office, fairy lights, satellite navigation cable, CCTV, coaxial cable, Dashboard. etc