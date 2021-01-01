Cable Clips Holder Weighted Desktop YUTOU 10 Pieces Cord Management Organizer Self Adhesive Cord Wire Holder for Desk, Car, Wall, Computer, Phone.

10 pieces of multi-color cable clamp holder with different sizes, single hole or multi hole holder can be selected according to the situation Cable fixers will help you clean up the clutter of cables and wires around your desk, TV, switchboard, computer or mobile phone, better, more organized and safer They are made of strong adhesive pads that hold them firmly and adhere easily to multiple surfaces Just peel and paste the self-adhesive cable clip anywhere and clean the surface before pasting You can use it not only as a wire management clip, but also as a pen holder, toothbrush, or dental floss holder