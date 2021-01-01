Cable Cat8, Gaming Wire 30ft, Internet Network Cord, High Speed SSTP LAN Cables with Gold Plated RJ45 Connector for Router, Modem, Xbox Compatible.

Fast speed & FFTPCAT 8 cable is made of quadruple shielded(F/FTP) of copper wires which support bandwidth up to 2000MHZ and 40Gbps data transmitting speed 26AWG CableThe Cat8 Cable is 26AWG, comparing with other 32AWG cable, 26AWG is more thicker, speed is more faster and stable than 32AWG Wide CompatibleMeet all proposed CAT 8 cable requirements and compatible with older Cat 7;CAT6;CAT6e;CAT5 and CAT5e cable standards; Perfect for Network Adapters, Hubs, Routers, DSL / Cable Modems, PS3, PS4, X-box, patch panels and other high performance networking applications Heavy duty & Direct Burial The quadruple shielded Cat8 cable is super efficient in reducing EMI/RFI Interference and provide highest fidelity for long distance data transmission; With upgraded PVC, Cat8 is waterproofed & anti-corrosion and more durable & flexible for heavy duty work;Both outdoor and indoor conditions are permitted to install, also direct burial Weatherproof & UV Resistant: Shielded