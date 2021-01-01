Cable 3 ft Triple Shielded CL3 inWall Rated RG6 Digital Audio Video with Male F Connector Pin Gold Plated Connectors 3 feet

Best Quality Guranteed. PRIMARY USES AND APPLICATIONS - This 3 Foot Coax cable is used for connecting a cable television, satellite receiver, cable modems, VCR, cable box, digital router, antenna, computer network connections, digital audio, converter box and for other audio and visual purposes. IN-WALL USE CL3 cable are in wall rated for fire safety codes. Multi-purpose wire used for security systems, speaker wire, intercom systems, nurse call buttons, and more. SUITABLE ANYWHERE - Triple Shielded RG6 cord perfect for outdoor or indoor use. These Triple Shielded CL3 cable offers protection from electric shock which is made to carry more voltage. GOLD PLATED CONNECTOR - The cable is gold plated which minimizes interference and provides a reliable smooth surface that connects perfectly with the mated surface, plus this cable is corrosion resistant. HIGH QUALITY CONNECTOR - Durable cable connector that will not pull off, break, lose signal or come l