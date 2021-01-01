Cable 100 FT Cat6 High Speed Internet Network Cable Flat 350Mhz 1Gbps RJ45 LAN Cable for PS4, Router, Modem - White

Best Quality Guranteed. STANDARD CAT6 CABLESupport bandwidth up to 350MHz, transmit data at speeds up to 1Gbps. Suitable for 10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX(Fast ), 1000BASE-T/1000BASE-TX(Gigabit ) and 10GBASE-T(10-Gigabit ). FASTER SPEED100ft cable constructed with 4 pairs 32AWG twisted pair oxygen-free copper wires(UTP). Oxygen-free copper has higher transmission speed than ordinary. Prevent crosstalk, noise and interference, surf the net and download data at greater speed. ANTI-INTERFERENCEThe RJ45 connectors on both ends of the cat6 internet cable have gold-plated contacts. Enhance signal transmission stability, non-rusty, plug-resistant. Perfect cat 6 100ft patch cords. HIGH COMPATIBILITYBackwards compatible with Cat 5e and Cat 5 equipment. Faster, safer and more stable than them. Cat 6 rj45 lan cable supports all devices with RJ45 ports, such as PCs, laptops, modems, routers, switch boxes, printers, ADSL, NAS, VoIP phones, PoE devices, Xbox, PS and more.