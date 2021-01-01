Cable 100 ft cat 8 cable support Cat7Cat5Cat5eCat6Cat6e Standards High Speed 40Gbps 2000Mhz FFTP LAN Wires with RJ45 Gold Plated Connector for.

Gigabit Cable CAT8 cable 100FT 26AWG Support bandwidth up to 2000MHz & transmitting data at speeds of up to 40Gbps Indoor/Outdoor at hyper speed without worrying about cable mess Durable and StabilityThe CAT8 bulk long cable uses 100% oxygen-free copper inside, built STP inside new environment protection material and the latest technology, faster, thinner, more stability, durable than CAT7 RJ45 PLUG and Wide CompatibilityWith two shielded RJ45 connectors at both ends, the outdoor cable fully backwards compatible with older CAT 6, CAT 6e, CAT 5 and CAT 5e cable standards Range of ApplicationThis 100 ft cable perfect for network adapters, DSL / Cable Modems, hubs, routers, POE, PS3, PS4, X-box, patch panels and Smart TV, Imac and other device with RJ45 connectors. What you getCat8 Cable 100 ft. 30-day money back guarantee and Lifetime warranty with lifetime welcoming customer service