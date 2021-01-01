From design house
Design House Cabinet Pull 3" Hole Center, 10-Pack, Oil Rubbed Bronze
This elegant cabinet pull features a gracefully arching handle and an oil rubbed bronze finish, ideally fit for most cabinet types and décor styles. Perfect for use in bathrooms, kitchens, closets and more. Its subtle design will add a classic aesthetic to any space. This pull installs easily with mounting hardware included (76 mm C-C). Comes as a 10-pack.This product comes with a 1-year limited warranty