From allied brass
Allied Brass Cabinet Hardware 3-in Center to Center Satin Chrome Cylindrical Bar Drawer Pulls | K-20-SCH
Advertisement
The Allied Brass collection of decorative cabinet knobs and pulls will compliment your style, from modern and sleek to traditional and elegant. This wide variety of solid brass knobs and pulls will enhance any kitchen or bathroom furnishings. Small changes go a long way to spruce up any room. Coordinate these knobs and pulls with other Allied products to compliment your home. Allied Brass Cabinet Hardware 3-in Center to Center Satin Chrome Cylindrical Bar Drawer Pulls | K-20-SCH