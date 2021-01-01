From the renovators supply inc.
Cabinet Center to Center or Drawer Iron 2 5/8" Center to Center Bin Pull
These outstanding Bin Pulls crafted of wrought iron are popular on drawers, cabinet doors as well as window sash pulls. A fabulous detail for a modern sleek look or for that Old Colonial charm. Affordably reclaim old cabinet doors, drawers and windows or update a piece of office furniture or bedroom dresser. Our exclusive RSF coating protects this item for years to come. Mounting hardware included.