From chef buddy
Chef Buddy Cabinet and Pantry Organizers - 49-Piece Spinning Food Storage Organizer
Advertisement
49-Piece Spinning Food Storage Organizer. Grant your kitchen easy-to-use organization of this rotating food storage spinner. A durable construction ensures long-lasting use. The 24 lids are interchangeable between the different containers for added convenience. Includes organizer, eight 8 oz. containers, eight 16 oz. containers, eight 24 oz. containers, 24 interchangeable locking lids and carousel that spins 360 degreesPolypropyleneDishwasher-safeImported