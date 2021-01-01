From safavieh
SAFAVIEH Cabana Ivory/Gray 7 ft. x 7 ft. Diamond Medallion Indoor/Outdoor Round Area Rug
Cabana Indoor/Outdoor Rugs offer a selection of elaborate floor coverings for any busy area of the home, inside or out. Playful florals, lush vines, and fanciful geometric motifs brim with "staycation" vibes on any deck, porch, or patio. Cabana patio rugs are made using durable synthetic yarns for resistance to weather, wear, mold, mildew, and fading from the sun. Color: Ivory/Gray.