90% Polypropylene, 10% Polyester, Made in India. Whoever said beautiful floor accents are only for inside the home hasn’t yet met an indoor and outdoor rug. Designed with resilience against everyday wear-and-tear, this rug is kid and pet friendly and perfect for high traffic areas both indoors and outdoors such as patio, living room, kitchen, and hallways. This rug is water, fade, and stain resistant, however keeping the rug in the shade will prolong its lifespan and reduce fading over time. Easy to clean, we recommend hosing off dirt or debris and spot treating any mild stains with carpet cleaner. nuLOOM Cabana 6 x 9 Navy Outdoor Geometric Area Rug Polyester in Blue | GBCB13B-6709